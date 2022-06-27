Michael Burstein Myrtle Beach 75 yr old man drowned alligator attack

Michael Burstein Myrtle Beach 75 year old man drowned after 11ft alligator attack as he stood along retention pond while mowing lawn.

A 75 year old local Myrtle Beach man was identified as the man killed over the weekend during an alligator attack in Horry County, South Carolina.

Michael Burstein according to a Horry Corry coroner’s report drowned following Friday’s alligator attack.

The victim who was mowing his lawn at the time drowned after after the 11ft predator pulled the local homeowner into a retention pond. At the time of the attack, Burstein was standing along the edge of the pond.

Burstein’s body was recovered from the pond by Horry County Fire Rescue.

The attack occurred just before Friday noon in the vicinity of the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club.

Attacks on human beings rare

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials determined the alligator should be euthanized on site, police said. The state department and the Horry County Police Department are investigating the incident.

South Carolina is home to alligators that live across the state’s coastal marshlands and can grow up to 13ft-long.

Wildlife officials say up to 100K alligators live in the state, while saying attacks on humans are rare and that dogs are more likely to be attacked on account of them being the usual size that the gators normally prey on.