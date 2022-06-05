Geyler Castro Somerset Academy Principal brings box of loaded guns into school after ‘accidentally’ taking items out of car trunk.

A Florida school principal ‘accidentally’ brought a box of loaded guns to school after taking the items out of her trunk at Somerset Parkland Academy.

The weapons belonged to Somerset Academy Principal Geyler Castro, officials at the charter school told parents in a Friday letter, according to WPLG-TV.

Castro brought a closed box containing two firearms into the school; they were found unattended by school officials in a locked room. The room was not accessible to students or staff members according to school authorities.

The school’s resource officer was notified, the area was secured, and police were called.

‘No one intended to bring a weapon into the building. The box was among many items brought into the locked room from the principal’s vehicle,’ the school’s board said, following a police investigation.Adding, ‘Nothing is more important than the safety of our students, staff, and school community.’

Following an investigation, the guns were determined to belong to the school's principal, Geyler Castro, officials said. It was not immediately clear why the administrator brought the weapons to the school.

School gun violence

The episode comes amid recent incidents of mass school shootings and less than three miles from Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed and 17 others were injured by a former student in 2018.

It is a felony to carry a gun into a school building in Florida.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating how the incident occurred and will then defer to the State Attorney’s Office. It remained unclear if prosecutors would file charges against Castro.

The educator has to date publicly declined to respond to media overtures for comment.