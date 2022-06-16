Fantasia Martinez Marshall, Texas mother suspected of being drunk and on narcotics leaves infant behind at car crash scene, twin sibling found nearby.

A Texas mother is facing a series of charges after crashing her car through barricades and abandoning one of her infant twins while reportedly under the influence, deputies said.

Fantasia Martinez, 26, of Marshall was charged for allegedly abandoning her 6-month-old twins, including one who was discovered alone in her crashed car Tuesday just off Interstate 20, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Police dispatchers received dozens of calls at about 9:45 p.m. regarding a woman walking in the eastbound lanes of traffic moments after the crash, department officials stated in an earlier post.

The mother according to deputies appeared to be intoxicated and possibly under the influence of narcotics, saying her car ‘had broken down’ with both of her young children still inside.

Deputies then detained Martinez for her safety as her car was located nearby. The vehicle, which was still running after crashing into a tree, appeared to have plowed through multiple road barricades. A closer regard led to the discovery of an infant in the backseat, sheriff officials said.

Second infant had been left alone at nearby address

A deputy then broke one of the car’s windows to rescue the infant inside, prompting Martinez to briefly break out of custody. Once detained again, she then started asking about her second child, authorities said.

Two infant car seats were found inside Martinez’s destroyed car. The second child was located about 35 minutes later after investigators received an address near the crash site where Martinez had recently moved.

‘Deputies responded to that address, forced entry, locating the 2nd infant alone and uninjured,’ sheriff officials said in a statement.

Child welfare officials took both children into custody late Tuesday.

‘It is heartbreaking to know that some children have to live in these conditions, but I am glad no lives were lost,’ Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said in a statement.

Not immediately clear was the whereabouts of the children’s father.

Martinez is being held at the Harrison County Jail on charges including endangering a child, two counts of abandoning a child in imminent danger of bodily injury, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and escape.