Deundrea Holloway Litchfield Missouri man beheads Liese Dodd pregnant ex girlfriend, throws head in dumpster. Victim was set to give birth in July.

A former boyfriend of a pregnant woman found dead at her Missouri home has been accused of beheading his ex girlfriend, before tossing her severed head in a dumpster.

Liese Dodd, 22, was discovered dead at her Alton home after her mother came to check on her just after 1pm on Thursday, June 9th. The mother had gone to her daughter’s residence after becoming worried after not hearing from her pregnant daughter in some time.

Deundrea Holloway, 22, of Litchfield, the victim’s ex boyfriend was identified as the suspect, KMOV reported.

Dodd — who was due in mid or late July — had been in an ‘on-and-off’ relationship with Holloway for the past two years, police said. Of note, Dodd recently moved to Alton and was originally from the Litchfield area.

‘She was savagely killed. She was decapitated,’ Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

Actions of a monster led to pregnant woman and unborn child’s deaths

Chief Pulido said the victim had been in the planning phases of a baby shower to be staged at the end of June prior to her heinous murder.

‘Instead, now the family is planning a funeral because of what a monster did,’ Chief Pulido said in a Facebook post.

It remained unclear when exactly the woman and her unborn child were killed.

Holloway was arrested by the nearby Gillespie Police in Illinois on the day that Dodd’s body was discovered, after officers responded to reports of a stolen bicycle, according to police. Holloway allegedly refused to identify himself before being detained by officers.

Upon his arrest, Holloway was charged with first-degree murder, intentional homicide to an unborn child, dismembering a human body, motor vehicle offenses, and concealment of a homicide death. His bail was set at $2 million.

Authorities to date have yet to reveal a motive.

‘We believe the evidence will show that the defendant’s gruesome actions here killed both a young woman and the child she carried in her womb,’ Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine said in a statement.

‘In the eyes of the law, both these killings are equal and he will now face justice for both.’

It remained unclear if the man was the unborn child’s father.