Delonte West ex NBA player spotted panhandling after BIG-3 slot snub along Virginia street as former basketball player continues to struggle with addiction and mental health woes.

The ongoing descent of a former NBA great who once earned millions reduced to begging for cash …

Former NBA great player Delonte West was reportedly seen in a viral video panhandling on Richmond Highway in Alexandria, Virginia, over the weekend.

West, 38, was eligible to be drafted to a team on Ice Cube‘s BIG3 league but nobody selected him. A few weeks after the snub, West wa seemingly back on the streets after video (see below) showed the former professional basketball player begging for cash.

West, 38, has faced a public battle with substance abuse and mental health struggles in recent years. The eight-year NBA veteran has also spoken about battling bipolar disorder.

After a troubling video surfaced of a shirtless, bloody West in handcuffs in January of 2020, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban intervened to help set West up with a rehab program.

Delonte West spotted back in the streets. 😞 Hope he’s able to get back on his feet. 🙏pic.twitter.com/UOhU2wKpVO — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) June 11, 2022

Ongoing addiction and relapse

Following a relapse and subsequent arrest in October, West seemed to have again gotten his feet back under him. He had resumed training in hopes of securing a spot in Ice Cube’s BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league this summer. In April, his name was added to the league’s draft pool, but he was not selected.

West, known for his stints with the Mavericks, Cavaliers and Celtics, last appeared in the NBA in 2012. He played professionally through 2015.

The former layer has struggled with addiction for years, including throughout his eight years in the NBA league.

In 2008, West signed a $12.8 million contract with the Cavaliers, where he teamed up with NBA great, LeBron James. West was a starting shooting guard during his two seasons in Cleveland, averaging 12 points per game in his first year.