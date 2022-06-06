David Hoetzlein, Camarillo, California man accused of killing and dismembering his mom’s body, and disposing it in dumpster. Tomoko Hoetzlein lived with her son.

A California man has been charged with murder after his mother’s dismembered remains were found in a dumpster near the apartment which they shared.

David Hoetzlein, 25, of Camarillo, was arrested on suspicion of murder of the man’s mother, Tomoko Hoetzlein, 62, following the macabre discovery on Friday, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The Camarillo Police Department said it received a ‘suspicious circumstances’ call just before 7 a.m. on Friday, where the woman’s remains were discovered in the dumpster, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators arrested the victim’s son after executing a search warrant at their apartment, where they found evidence, connected him with the murder.

Not immediately clear is when the woman was murdered and when the son allegedly dumped his victim’s remains.

No known motive

Neighbors expressed disbelief that ‘such a murder’ could occur in their community.

Told Marcos Guillen via ABC7: ‘It was a little frightening, because it was very unexpected and it was the last thing in my mind to hear. So for me it was a little shocking.’

David Hoetzlein is being held on a $3 million bail. Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

No known motive to the vicious murder was immediately known.