Darian Bennett Georgia man kills Keashawn Washington, daughter then self in abduction after Newton County home invasion which saw grandmother shot also.

A Georgia man allegedly killed the mother of his 1-year-old daughter, then abducted the child, before fatally shooting the daughter and himself behind a church on Sunday.

The bodies of Darian Javaris Bennett, 38, and his daughter, Jaquari Bennett, were found behind the church in Clayton County, WSB-TV Atlanta reported, citing the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The night before, Darian Bennett shot his baby’s mother and grandmother at a Covington home before fleeing with the child— and prompting a state-wide Amber Alert, according to police.

The mother’s two other children, ages 11 and 12, who are not related to Darian Bennett, were in the home during the Saturday night shooting, which occurred 11.14pm, authorities said. They were physically unhurt and not abducted.

The child’s mother Keashawn Washington, 38, died of multiple gunshot wounds, while her grandmother, 63-year-old Peggy Burns was critically injured, the sheriff’s office said.

It is with great heartache that we update this #AmberAlert. Baby Jaquari has died. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. https://t.co/HQlpAHDAgZ — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 12, 2022

No known motive

Darian Bennett shot Burns in the head, but the woman was able to tell responding officers that he shot her and her daughter and kidnapped little Jaquari before she was rushed to an area hospital.

Bennett reportedly called 911 to confess that he planned to kill the baby and himself at 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Riverdale police used GPS to track his car and found it abandoned in front of Riverdale United Methodist Church. As officers were arriving, they said they heard multiple gun shots from behind the church whereby they found the bodies of Bennett and Jaquari.

‘We just don’t know what triggered this,’ Newton County sheriff’s Sgt. Jack Redlinger told WAGA. ‘We don’t know if there are any mental issues. I’m not familiar with any arrests on him yet, so I’m not familiar with his background. Hopefully in a couple days we’ll have that information.’