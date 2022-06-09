Columbia Machine shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland leaves at least 3 dead at manufacturing factory. Gunman no longer a threat.

And it continues. A mass shooting at a Maryland manufacturing factory has led to at least 3 deaths along with a state trooper incurring injuries. The gunman according to reports was no longer considered a threat after being shot in a shootout with a Maryland responding officer and now in hospital.

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose told AP.

The shooting reportedly took place inside the Columbia Machine shop, an engineer manufacturing factory, located on Bikle Road in Smithsburg.

Deputies from the Washington Counties Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene circa 2.30pm local time according to a Facebook post.

The gunman’s red car was seen in NBC’s helicopter footage five miles from the factory shooting, with the windscreen shattered by bullet holes. A state trooper’s vehicle blocked the car on the road. The un-identified gunman was now in custody NBC News reported.

🚨#BREAKING: Active shooter in Smithsburg, Maryland 📌#Smithsburg l #Maryland Right now multiple authorities are responding to a Active shooting With Multiple Victims Injured and several people dead At A Business in Smithsburg, Maryland With multiple reports of guns shots pic.twitter.com/oeO7GG180o — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 9, 2022

‘Holy Sh#t, holy sh#t,’

Video of the unfolding incident (see directly above) from a local resident captured the sound of wailing police vehicles speeding along a road, with a woman heard saying, ‘where the f*ck are they going?’ and then moments later, ‘Is everyone running from the cops,’ before gunfire suddenly goes off as the woman is now heard repeatedly exclaiming, ‘Holy Sh#t, holy sh#t,’ along with the sounds of newly arriving police vehicles in the background.

Baltimore’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office confirmed in a tweet their agents were assisting local authorities at the scene.

‘ATF Special Agents are responding to assist our partners in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting incident in Smithsburg, MD where there are multiple victims,’ the agency tweeted.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Maryland Democrat, tweeted that his office was in contact with authorities in the area and actively monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg.

#EnDesarrollo 🔴 | Medios internacionales reportan un tiroteo en la empresa Columbia Machine en Smithsburg, Maryland, #EEUU. Hasta el momento se registran 3 personas asesinadas y múltiples víctimas. pic.twitter.com/e45hBsO6NH — La Plana SV (@LaPlana_news) June 9, 2022

No known motive

Posted Trone: ‘We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you’re local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds.’

Columbia Machine is a company that offers ‘complete equipment lines to customers in over 100 countries,’ according to their website.

Not immediately clear is what led to the shooting and whether the fatalities were targeted or randomly shot.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

So far in 2022, there have been at least 250 mass shootings reported.

So far in June, there have been 19 mass shootings, according to The Washington Post.