Charles Montgomery Allen South Carolina man charged with shooting death of Quarius Naqua Dunham after firing at random passing cars high on meth.

A South Carolina man reportedly high on meth has been charged in the shooting death of an eight-year-old boy while firing at random passing cars.

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, allegedly shot at three cars at random as they drove by his home on Old River Road near the city of Florence, South Carolina, CBS Boston reported.

Allen was arrested following a brief standoff with a SWAT team, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department.

He now faces charges of murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye told WPDE-TV that Allen fired more than 100 rounds of ammunition at passing cars from the woods outside his home.

Quarius Naqua Dunham, aged 8, who was from Portsmouth, New Hampshire was on a family vacation in South Carolina for the Memorial Day holiday when the 8 year old boy was struck.

The boy was struck in the neck and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and placed on life support before mortally succumbing to his injuries.

The boy’s father, who was driving the vehicle, was shot in the leg and was expected to survive. The mother who was also in the vehicle was uninjured.

A motive has yet to be determined, with Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye calling the shooting a ‘senseless act,’ WBTW reported.

‘No motive. Just probably methed up,’ Joye said. ‘He’s got a history. He’s incarcerated now without incident.’

On Tuesday, Charity Mills, the victim’s sister posted on Facebook.

‘Baby boyy. Omggg. It hurts so bad. LORDDD GIVE ME SOME STRENGTH PLS . I loveeee you quarius. I wish you could return home to your game and friends,’ she wrote.

During a Wednesday court appearance, Allen expressed concerns of paranoia and told a judge he has been trying to get help for the past two years and never meant to hurt anyone.

Charles Montgomery Allen remains held without bond at Florence County Detention Center.

Allen was not listed as having an attorney.