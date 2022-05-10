Sean Armstead NYPD cop shoots wife, Alexandra Vanderheyden’s lover dead in love triangle gone wrong then self outside Buffalo Wild Wings in Wallkill, upstate NY.

An off duty NYPD cop fatally shot his wife’s lover then himself after tailing the couple to an upstate NY hotel in a love triangle gone wrong.

NYPD officer Sean Armstead, 36, followed Alexandra Vanderheyden, 35, and her 20-year-old boyfriend, Edward Wilkins, to a La Quinta Inn in upstate Wallkill, Orange County around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police sources told the nypost.

Vanderheyden told investigators she believes that Armstead tracked her through her cellphone.

Armstead then chased the pair out of the hotel, with their illicit lovers getting in their car to flee, with the cop in his own vehicle in close pursuit, sources told the nypost.

The husband eventually slammed into the fleeing couple’s car near the intersection of Route 211 East and Tower Drive outside a Buffalo Wild Wings.

16 gunshots fired off at fleeing lover

Wilkins got out of the couple’s car and ran off, only for Armstead to follow the fleeing man and firing off 16 rounds, fatally killing the man.

The younger man was fatally struck in the back and head, police sources said.

Armstead reloaded his weapon, and fatally turned it on himself in an apparent murder suicide. Vanderheyden was unhurt, sources said.

The Town of Wallkill Police Department released a statement saying that ‘A Glock 19 handgun and several spent shell casings were found at the scene’.

Alleged abuse of authority

‘It happened outside,’ a Buffalo Wild Wings manager told the nypost. ‘The night manager told me she kept everyone inside and locked the doors. We closed early last night. I don’t even think they came in here.’

Armstead was appointed to the NYPD in July 2011 and worked in PSA 8, which patrols NYCHA developments in a section of the Bronx. Online records cited Armstead being on a salary of $105,000.

The veteran officer, in his mid-30s, racked up five complaints involving his use of physical force and alleged abuse of authority but none were upheld, according to publicly available disciplinary records cited by the dailymail.

Armstead also made the news in June 2016 when he was mugged while walking his dog in Harlem. The off-duty cop was punched and beaten by four men who fled with his wallet and NYPD identification card.

The couple’s marital $450,000 home in Port Jervis, 40 miles from Wallkill, was being guarded by multiple police cars Monday morning.