Ruby Taverner Oakland County double homicide suspect found dead after killing boyfriend, Ray Muscat and brother, Bishop Taverner. No known motive.

A 22-year-old Michigan woman wanted for a double fatal shooting in Oakland County for allegedly shooting and killing her brother and boyfriend over the weekend was Monday morning found dead in nearby woods close to the crime scene.

Ruby Taverner, of Independence Township, prior to his self demise was considered armed and dangerous, with authorities warning the public not to approach the suspect, following the double homicide early Sunday morning.

Taverner was found dead near the scene of the crime in nearby woods clickondetroit reported. Exact details of the wanted man’s death had yet to be provided.

Detectives said Taverner left her apartment on foot after she allegedly shot her live-in boyfriend Ray Muscat, 26, and her brother Bishop Taverner, 25, of Oxford just after 3.20 a.m. in Clarkston.

‘Honestly we still don’t know a whole lot. I woke up this morning to a message that my baby sister was murdered,’ Alyssa and Cory Muscat, sisters of one of the victims told FOX2Detroit. ‘Everybody who knew her knew she was the sweetest thing… so kind to people.’

Complicated relationships

Of note, police say Taverner was formerly known as Martin Taverner.

Police received a 911 call around 3:20 a.m. from a resident in the same unit the victims were murdered in at the Independence Square Apartments. The caller said she was awakened by what she believed to be gunshots.

Responding officers at the complex, found Bishop’s body in the living room with a single gunshot wound. Muscat’s body was found in the rear bedroom.

Police said Ruby Taverner and Ray Muscat — formerly known as Amber Muscat — had lived together, but it was unclear how long they had been in a relationship.

Ruby Taverner’s cell phone and vehicle were found at the scene.

A motive behind the double homicide had not been determined as of Sunday afternoon.

Taverner is described as a white female who is approximately 5-foot-2-inches with a thin build, weighing about 115 pounds. Police say she has purple hair.

Taverner also has three weapons registered to her: two 9 mm and one .38 caliber handguns. One of the weapons was purchased within the past week.

‘Our Fugitive Apprehension Team, other Detectives and assets are actively looking for this homicide suspect who we believe is armed and dangerous,’ Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters. ‘Please contact 911 if you see her or know of her whereabouts.’