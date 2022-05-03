Maddie & Gene Kelly, Essex Fells, NJ couple kicked off JetBlue flight

Couple kicked off JetBlue flight claim being removed cause they are Trump...

Maddie and Gene Kelly of Essex Fells, NJ couple, self described Trump supporters, kicked off JetBlue flight over racist and homophobic slurs at passengers wearing masks.

America forever polarized… A husband and wife who self describe as Trump supporters were filmed being removed from a recent JetBlue flight after hurling numerous homophobic and racial slurs at passengers who wearing masks.

The couple since identified by social media as Maddie and Gene Kelly of Essex Fells, N.J were filmed by a fellow passenger. The video, initially shared on TikTok and then reposted on Reddit on Monday, shows the woman lashing out after being asked to leave the plane, which was preparing for take-off from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Charlotte D’Alessio, who posted the video on TikTok, wrote: ‘Couple yelling racist & homophobic slurs wouldn’t deboard plane today leaving West Palm Beach. A free show to all on board.’

During the three minute clip, a male flight attendant tells the woman that she and her husband are ‘definitely coming off,’ to which the woman disagrees, insisting that if he forces them off the plane ‘then you’re going to have to take everyone off.’

‘Do you guys see what is happening in America,’ the wife is heard saying, before turning to fellow passengers. ‘He didn’t like what we said, and now we’re getting kicked off of a plane, and all of y’all are going to have to wait.’

Maddie and Gene Kelly of Essex Falls, New Jersey refused to wear masks, then hurled homophobic slurs as the airline staff tried to remove them from the plane. Then she claims they’re being targeted because they’re Trump supporters (not sure how anyone would’ve known that) pic.twitter.com/Qg9J9L8nAJ — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 3, 2022

‘because we’re Trump supporters,’

Maddie Kelly cites the right to ‘free speech’, while disparaging other passengers as ‘sheep’ while also insisting that they her and husband were in trouble because things they said offended ‘masked passengers’ and ‘the president.’

But there was more to come.

The wife then proceeds to argue with the male flight attendant as she claimed her fellow passengers were ‘f*ggots.’

During her rant, the wife implies that they are being asked to leave the plane ‘because we’re Trump supporters,’ which was met with derision from other passengers nearby. The wife then proceeds to assert Elon Musk is ‘the f*cking king.’

Retired FBI agent and his former Broadway dancer wife

The seemingly unhinged woman then says she now planned to sue the airline and her fellow passengers – asking another man at the edge of the frame what his name is, saying, ‘I guarantee I have more money than you, you’re a f*cking jerkoff.’

In the video, the woman’s husband remains relatively quiet while also occasionally interjecting with homophobic slurs. At one point while speaking to a flight crew member, he claimed to be a retired FBI agent. The wife had previously claimed being to be a Broadway dancer.

Additional footage shared later showed a crowd booing as the couple arrived back at the terminal after being deplaned with the assistance of local police.

The episode comes off the heels off the Federal Aviation Administration announcing last week that its “zero-tolerance policy” for dealing with unruly passengers will become permanent.

The agency implemented the policy on Jan. 13, 2021, after seeing a disturbing spike in incidents. Under the policy, the FAA issues fines to misbehaving passengers instead of warning letters or counseling.

It remained unclear if Maddie and Gene Kelly faced fines and any other sanctions beyond being thrown off their JetBlue flight.