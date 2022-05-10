Joshua Bagley Phoenix, Arizona man wanted for strangling Diane Craig to death on bus. Suspect remains on the loose amid manhunt for his arrest.

Phoenix police are seeking the whereabouts of a man who allegedly strangled a woman to death on a bus last week.

Officers called to the scene about 8 a.m. Friday found the unresponsive woman, later identified as 41-year-old Diane Craig, with signs of strangulation, KPNX reported.

She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Details were scarce — and a police spokesman, Sgt. Vincent Cole, declined to elaborate, saying investigators didn’t want to alert the alleged assailant to what they know.

But ‘throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to gather enough evidence to name Joshua Bagley a suspect in her death,’ police said according to People.

Victim’s family speak out

Police declined to say how or why investigators identified Bagley as the alleged suspect, or whether the wanted man had any connection to the victim.

Friends and family members of Craig, who was nicknamed ‘Bubbles,’ have created a makeshift memorial at a Park and Ride station in Leveen, according to KPNX.

‘Diane is her name but that’s Bubbles. That’s what we call her, that’s Bubbles. She was like the life of the room,’ Craig’s cousin Shontae Vinson told the outlet.

‘He robbed our family,’ she said of Bagley. ‘He did, he robbed our family.’

‘Diane was a wonderful person. She was so full of life,’ said Roshuanda Boss, another cousin of Craig, who added that the whole family is ‘hurting.’

‘He did this to our family. He can do it to someone else. We need this guy off the streets,’ said Boss.

Come Tuesday, Bagley continued to remain on the run.

Police attempting to locate Bagley ask that anyone with information about the incident or Bagley’s whereabouts call them at 602-262-6151, or contact Silent Witness at 1-480-WITNESS.