Truck driver tries to set one year old baby on fire at...

Jamie Avery Florida truck driver tries to set one year old baby thought to be his daughter on fire at upstate NY gas station. Second child found in truck.

A Florida man has been accused of attempting to set a one year old baby girl on fire after the child was found doused in flammable liquid at an upstate NY gas station.

Jamie Avery Jr. of West Palm Beach, 28, was charged with attempted aggravated murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree arson, second-degree attempted arson, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child according to Seneca County Sheriff W. Timothy Luce.

The charges stem from a May 3 incident at a Love’s truck stop in Tyre, New York after sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of several fires at the Love’s location circa 5:30 a.m, Tuesday morning.

A second unnamed man was also detained at the scene and is expected to face charges, WABC reported.

After arresting Avery and the other suspect, a four year old child was discovered inside the cab of Avery’s truck suffering from a head injury. Police broke into the truck to rescue the child. Both children were expected to make full recovery WSTM reported.

Unanswered questions

‘It is alleged that the two suspects had poured a flammable liquid on the 1-year-old child and attempted to light the child on fire inside the building,’ Lt. Timothy Thompson said during a news conference, according to WPBF. ‘Luckily the two were unsuccessful.’

‘Circumstances surrounding the 4-year-old are still under investigation,’ Thompson said. Investigators believe Avery was a parent to the children, WPBF reported.

Not immediately clear is how the Florida truck driver came to be in NY along with the children being in his possession, why he sought to hurt the children, along with his association with a second man now expected to face charges in Tuesday’s incident.