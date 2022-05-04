: About author bio at bottom of article.

Isaiah Lee Los Angeles man attacks Dave Chappelle amid transgender controversy at Hollywood Bowl during ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ festival.

An audience member who attacked high profile ‘controversial’ comedian Dave Chappelle while performing at Los Angeles‘ Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night, has been identified.

Isaiah Lee, 23, of Los Angeles, was booked with felony assault with a deadly weapon after tackling the comedian amid his Tuesday night set while brandishing a blade-firing fake gun.

The episode led to Chappelle being sent flying by the storming man, with Hollywood star Jamie Foxx springing into action to try to protect the comedian.

Captured video showed Chappelle falling backwards on to his back, with his arms and legs up in the air.

Lee was pounced on by security before he was able to inflict any damage, with video showing him incurring an apparent broken arm by Chappelle’s ten man security team.

Someone attacked Dave Chappelle at his show and his security team left that man looking like Mojo JoJo. pic.twitter.com/pna2642x7G — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) May 4, 2022

‘Gender is a fact…’

The incident occurred as the Hollywood Bowl show part of the ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ festival was ending, with the ‘funny man’ left unharmed in the sudden attack.

Lee is alleged to have raced on stage just after Chappelle had brought up how he needed to beef up security over his controversial comments about the trans community, reporters at the show said.

Chappelle would later joke the attacker, ‘was a trans man’.

The comedian has been criticised by some for his jokes about the trans community amid backlash against his Netflix special.

In previous comments, Chappelle called attempts to have his show censored as part of ‘cancel culture‘, insisting ‘gender is a fact.’

Nevertheless, Chappelle said he was willing to discuss his show with members of the transgender community.

The controversy led to some Netflix staff walk out in protest but the streaming giant stood by Chappelle and refused to take down the program.

Lee remained held on $30,000 bail, the Los Angeles Police Department stated.

Lee’s motive remains unclear.