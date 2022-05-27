100 United Nations Plaza suicide: Charles-Henry Kurzen French financier jumps to his death from 32nd floor during viewing at luxury Manhattan building.

A 43 year old man jumped to his suicide death from a luxury Manhattan high-rise near the United Nations Thursday while taking a tour of a unit with a real estate agent.

Charles-Henry Kurzen, a French financier, plummeted from a 32th-floor balcony at 100 United Nations Plaza in the Turtle Bay neighborhood around 1:15 p.m. and landed on a third-floor patio.

The French businessman who was living in Brooklyn, was touring the apartment when he asked the agent to show him to the balcony and ‘then suddenly jumped off’ to his death, a police source told the nypost.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom apartment on the 32nd floor is advertised for sale for $2.9 million. Corcoran, the real estate agency handling the sale, advertises the 1,985 square-foot unit as an ‘expansive home’ with two private balconies.

Long time NYC resident

Similarly a 5 room, 2 bedroom condo on the 10th floor advertises at $6,500 a month.

Kurzen, a financial banker and graduate from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP) Business School, was a partner at Saltbox Partners LLC and had years of experience in the French and New York financial industry, according to the company’s website.

He had previously worked as an analyst in the Mergers and Acquisitions Group at Lazard Freres & Co. in Paris, the site states.

Kurzen was quoted in a 2004 New Yorker article as an attendee of ‘French Tuesdays’ — a group of weekly parties hosted for French ex-patriots in New York City.

It remained unclear what led to the businessman killing himself and when it occurred to him to take his own life. Also unclear is whether the long time NYC resident had specifically set up a viewing at the address with the sole intent of leaping to his death.