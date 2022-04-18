Zoe McCue Loganville Georgia 10 year old girl killed in Gwinnett County house fire intentionally started by her 15 year old teen brother.

A Georgia teen boy has been arrested for intentionally setting a fire that killed his 10-year-old sister at their Loganville family home on Easter Sunday, authorities said.

Zoe McCue died after becoming trapped in her bedroom when the blaze broke out at the family home about 5 a.m. Sunday, Fox5 reported.

Her brother, who hasn’t been named, was taken into custody Sunday night after police revealed the fire was deliberately lit, AJC reported.

No charges have been filed, while cops said they were treating the girl’s death as a homicide.

The home was already engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived early Sunday.

5 people were inside home at time of fire, only 4 managed to escape

The girl’s mother and two siblings managed to escape, while believing the 10-year-old and her 15-year-old brother were still inside, authorities said.

‘Multiple aggressive search attempts were executed to locate the missing children,’ Gwinnett County fire spokesperson Lt. Justin Wilson said.

‘After the fire was brought under control, a 10-year-old female victim was located deceased in room used as a bedroom without window access.’

Fire crews spent the next several hours sifting through the debris of the gutted home for the 15-year-old boy.

He was eventually found safe at another location at 9 a.m. and did not appear to be injured, authorities said.

Two family cats were also found dead among the debris.

Two other people who lived at the home — the father and another teen sibling — were at work when the fire broke out, Fox5 reported.

She’s a handful of a ten year and wants to be the boss of everybody. That’s little Zoe,’

William McCue was at work with his teenaged daughter at the time of the fire. A coworker broke the news to him.

‘I went over to her, and she told me I had to go home, there was a fire,’ he told FOX5. ‘I tried to get a hold of my wife and she answered the phone and said, come home.’

The father recalled his 10-year-old daughter lovingly.

‘She kind of like take the lead and be in charge. She’s a handful of a ten year and wants to be the boss of everybody. That’s little Zoe,’ he told the news outlet.

‘At this time, it has been determined the fire was set intentionally by a sibling of the deceased victim,’ police said.

‘This is still an active investigation and is being treated as a homicide. Gwinnett police detectives are working closely with arson investigators throughout the duration of this investigation.’

Fire alarms had been installed in the home but did not activate when the blaze broke out, authorities said. It remained unclear why the fire alarms failed to activate.

Organizations including the Red Cross and One Powerhouse Outreach have since helped the displaced family of two adults, four children and two dogs.