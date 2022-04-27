Rebekah Gasperino Albany Oregon mom confesses murdering 3 year old daughter amid custody battle with child’s father, citing spiritual visions.

An Oregon mother has confessed to killing her 3-year-old daughter amid a custody battle with the child’s father.

Notice of the child’s death came after Albany, Oregon cops pulled over Rebekah Gasperino, 32, early Saturday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., with Gasperino the sole occupant in the vehicle.

‘During the course of the traffic stop, information was developed that Rebekah Gasperino may be a danger to herself or others, and officers needed to check the wellbeing of Gasperino’s 3-year-old child immediately,’ Albany police said in a statement.

Sources told KATU police were concerned about the child’s safety after having a conversation with Gasperino.

Officers rushed to Gasperino’s Albany residence, where, during a search of the home, ‘the woman’s 3-year-old child was found deceased,’ the statement added.

Spiritual visions

The girl’s name was Sophia. Gasperino and the girl’s father were in the middle of a separation and amid a long drawn custody battle that had stretched on for more than a year and a half.

Gasperino remains held without bail, charged with first-degree murder. During her arraignment Monday, prosecutors alleged she had already confessed to the killing.

Citing court documents, FOX 13 reports that Gasperino and her husband were living apart and fighting for custody of Sophia.

The Department of Human Services indicated Gasperino said she had a ‘spiritual vision in which Sophia is dead and she is unsure how Sophia is killed.’

Split personality

A restraining order filed against her husband, Scott Alexander Gasperino on Mar 22, 2022 stated the mother fearing for her safety KPTV reported. In one passage, explaining concerns of imminent danger of future abuse by Scott, Rebekah Gasperino stated:

‘Scott said he had a split personality named Bain and he is afraid of what it would do if it came out. I had visions of Scott abusing Sophia, but it was a prophecy form God of the future. I am a Christian.’

The petition was dismissed on April 1, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported.

Gasperino is being held without bond. She has not entered a plea to the charge against her, and information about her attorney was not available Tuesday.