Noah Thomas Galle indicted in deaths of 6 driving BMW at 151mph

Florida teen posted video of him driving BMW at 182 mph before...

A Florida teen has been charged with vehicular homicide for driving 151 mph in a crash that killed six people following a six week investigation into an incident in January which involved him crashing his 2019 BMW M5 into a Nissan Rogue on US-441.

Noah Thomas Galle, 17, of Wellington was indicted with six counts of vehicular homicide Tuesday after he crashed his 2019 BMW M5 into an SUV carrying the victims in Delray Beach on Jan. 27, WPBF reported.

When a deputy asked Galle on the way to a hospital how fast he’d been driving, the teen reportedly answered ‘above 120.’

Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office believe the teen, who suffered minor injuries, was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the 10:58 p.m. crash, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

During the investigation, someone tipped off police that Galle had ‘recorded himself driving at an extremely high rate of speed’ two weeks earlier and had posted footage on Instagram and TikTok.

Recorded video driving BMW at 182mph and shared it on social media

In the posts, Galle shared videos of himself going even faster and asking people to guess the speeds for $25, authorities said.

Police executing a search warrant for his Instagram account discovered that he had recorded himself driving 182 mph on Interstate 95 in the same luxury vehicle.

In the comments section, the teen reportedly wrote that ‘the first person to guess the MPH gets 25 cashapp,’ referring to the mobile payment service Cash App.

A standard 2019 BMW M5 is electronically limited to 155 mph, but the competition model — priced at about $111,000 — allows it to reach 189 mph, according to a BMW dealer website cited by the paper.

In the Jan. 27 crash, Galle slammed into the rear of a Nissan Rogue, killing driver Mirlaine Julceus, 44, Remize Michel, 52, Marie M. Louis, Filaine Dieu, 45, and Vanice Percina, 28.

The name of the sixth person has not been released.

The six people were reportedly workers who were leaving their jobs at Pero Family Farms.

Crash leaves victim families broken

Only Galle and Julceus were wearing seat belts, police said.

Louis’ daughter Lyndie Louis addressed Palm Beach County Juvenile Court Judge Cymonie Rowe.

‘This has been a very, very hard situation for my whole family, my sister and I and my daughter,’ Lyndie said, according to WPBF. ‘She’s 8. Every time she comes home, she’s been asking, ‘Why can’t Grandma come back, Mom?’ My mom was very loving and devoted woman.

‘I think that the defendant should be in jail and not at home. We can’t see our families now and why should he? This was a very reckless crime and not just for my mom — everybody’s lives. We need justice,’ she added.

Julceus’ niece Clerna Marc told the court that the tragedy has ‘essentially broken’ the family.

‘Mirlaine has left behind a 10-year-old daughter who has to be essentially raised without his mother. He just wants to have justice for this situation,’ she said, referring to Julceus’ husband.

Galle, who made his first appearance as an adult on Tuesday, is being held on $300,000 bond plus the conditions of no driving and house arrest, according to WPBF.

The teen’s indictment comes after the family of one of the victims previously filed a civil suit against the Galle family the BocaPost reported.

Galle is scheduled to be arraigned on April 28.