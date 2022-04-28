Kenneth Frye Philadelphia bouncer charged with murder after fatally punching gay patron Eric Pope as possible hate crime charges may follow.

A bouncer is facing 3rd degree murder for fatally punching a man outside a gay nightclub in Philadelphia on April 16, according to reports.

Kenneth Frye, 24, was working as a security guard at the Taba Lounge & Sports Bar when he punched 41-year-old man Eric Pope outside the City Center venue on the 200 block of South 12th Street.

Police are still searching for Frye, as police said he was expected to turn himself in Wednesday or be taken into custody NBC Philadelphia reported.

Moments prior to the fatal punch, Pope had been escorted out for being intoxicated.

Footage shows Pope standing along the street after being kicked out the club, when Frye approaches and then knocks him out unconscious.

Hate crime charges to follow?

After Pope was hit, police said, his head struck the ground and he was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition. Pope eventually died of his injuries one week later.

What led up to the fatal punch of the 41-year-old man is unknown and under investigation.

Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar said Frye was not an actual employee of theirs but was on contract and worked for a private security company.

Of note, Frye was employed by Main Line Private Security, a security company that police have received at least five about in the past month according to FOX29.

Activists are calling for justice and accountability for Pope, a Massachusetts native who was visiting Philadelphia from Washington D.C. when the deadly assault happened.

“He’s one of the kindest people I know, and I can tell you from New Bedford to Washington to Philly, there’s a going to be a void in a lot of lives because every person that Eric touched he really made his place in this heart,” close friend Kathy Dehner said.

District Attorney Larry Krasner’s victim-witness coordinator as well as a member of his LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee have been in contact with Pope’s family and offering supportive services, Krasner spokesperson Jane Roh said in a statement according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The District Attorney’s Office said they were aware of reports of ‘troubling interactions’ involving private security workers at gay establishments.

They encourage members of the public who wish to share information with authorities that could lead to additional criminal investigations to contact the Philadelphia Hate Crimes Hotline: 215-686-8913.