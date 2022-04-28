Dominick Krankall Bridgeport CT 6 yr old boy suffers 3rd degree burns at hands of 8 year old neighbor boy whose family deny their son ever bullying child.

Donations continue to pour in after a 6-year-old Connecticut boy was severely burned in an alleged bullying attack at the hands of a neighboring 8 year old boy over the weekend that left him suffering second and third degree burns.

Dominick Krankall was playing in his backyard in Bridgeport on Sunday when he was bullied by an 8-year-old boy who took gasoline and a lighter from a shed before calling the child to come near him, according to NBC New York.

It was there that the 8 year old neighbor doused a tennis ball with gasoline before lighting it aflame and tossing it at the child’s face, and setting the boy alight.

‘As soon as he walked down the stairs, the bully called his name and lured him over around the corner,’ the victim’s sister, Kayla Deegan, told NBCNY.

‘In a matter of seconds he came back around the corner screaming, saying, ‘Mommy, they lit me on fire! They lit me on fire!’’

‘I’m sorry, but no. That is just a complete lie.’

The boy’s sister accuses the neighbor of having acted with the intent of hurting her brother along with saying the 8 year old had previously bullied Dominick.

‘What he did was pour gasoline on a tennis ball, took a lighter, lit it up and just chucked it right at my brother’s face — and then ran away from him and watched him burn,’ the sister said.

‘Two months ago under the bully’s mother’s supervision, he was pushed into a wall and fell to the floor. And again, the mother refuses to admit her kid did it.’

Dominick was rushed to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital where he was recovering.

To date the 8 year old boy’s family deny their son ever having perpetuated ‘bullying’, with homeowner, Laura Giacobbe, adamantly telling ABC7NY, ‘there was no bullying whatsoever involved.’

The 6 year old’s father, Aaron Krankall, retorted, saying, ‘I’m sorry, but no. That is just a complete lie.’

The 8 year old’s family have since blamed the victim’s mother, claiming she was negligent for failing to watch over the two boys who often ‘play together.’

Connecticut family says 6 year old Dominick Krankall has third degree burns following a bully attack. Bridgeport police says the unsupervised children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire. pic.twitter.com/M6lOWqO5O2 — Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) April 27, 2022

Police continue to investigate

‘If your child is being bullied, would you leave your child out with someone being a bully?’ Giacobbe told ABC7NY.

The father responded saying the 8 year old caused his 6 year old to suffer a concussion last month and that he would now seek to bring charges against the neighbor’s boy.

Preliminary reports show that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting things on fire Sunday afternoon.

As of Thursday noon, a GoFundMe fundraiser to help aid the 6 year old boy’s recovery had raised $344,636. The six year old is expected to remain in hospital for another week.

Police continue to investigate and to date have not brought any charges against the 8 year old or family members.