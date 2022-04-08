OnlyFans star stabs boyfriend to death: was it in self defense?

Courtney Clenney aka Courtney Tailor OnlyFans star stabs her live in boyfriend, Christian Obumseli to death amid domestic dispute. Claims acting in self defense.

A Florida OnlyFans model has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in an apparent domestic dispute at the couple’s residence.

Courtney Clenney, 25, otherwise known as Courtney Tailor to her followers, stabbed Christian Obumseli, in the shoulder amid a struggle at a luxury Miami condominium on Sunday, police said.

Obumseli, 27, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

In the immediate aftermath of the stabbing, the girlfriend went on to share ‘sultry’ snaps of herself on social media NBC Miami reported.

Cops say the social media star killed her live in boyfriend after an altercation.

History of domestic violence

‘We know that there was a physical altercation between them before he was stabbed,’ a Miami PD spokesperson said.

Notice of the crime scene came after Clenney calling police in which she alleged acting in self defense.

Friends of the couple said they were shocked by the man’s death, while saying that Clenney had been violent towards Obumseli in the past.

‘We’ve seen her hit him,’ Ashley Vaughn said. ‘I’ve never seen him hit her.’

‘From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself,’ Vaughn added.

Neighbors in the building, said that the couple had a long history of domestic disputes.

After Clenney was detained she threatened to kill herself so she was forcibly taken to a mental institution, the dailymail reported.

Self defense?

Police said that the threat led to an evaluation, causing her to be ‘Baker Acted,’ wherein a person can be committed to a mental health institution for 72 hours when such threats are made.

Although she was detained on April 3, OnlyFans content was somehow still posted on Clenney’s account the day after.

To date, police have not charged Clenney in the death of her boyfriend. It remained unclear what charges, if any would be made.

A GoFundMe fundraiser established in support of Obumseli’s family has raised more than $66,000.

The account creator said Obumseli was killed a week before his 28th birthday, leaving ‘many unanswered questions and creates a void that can never be fixed or filled.’

‘That someone’s selfish act ripped Christian away from this world. It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurting – We are utterly devastated,’ his loved ones wrote.

‘Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him. He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence. We will never forget his infectious smile that could light up any room or his caring spirit.’