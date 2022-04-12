Amber Chapman Florida babysitter arrested placing 4 year old boy in laundry dryer & turned it on leading to boy suffering bruising all over his body.

A Florida woman is accused of placing a 4-year-old boy inside a laundry dryer and turning the machine, according to a report.

Amber Chapman 35, of Eustis, was arrested on child abuse charges after the boy told investigators that ‘Miss Chapman’ put him inside a machine with some towels and that he ‘went around and around,’ authorities said.

Chapman according to an arrest affidavit was cited as a care taker the boy was often left with.

The incident which occurred in February, led to the toddler boy being taken to an emergency room with bruising around his eyes, ears, shoulders and lower back.

The child told the Lake County Sheriff’s Office that the babysitter, opened the door at one point in the cycle and then closed it again to resume the tumbling.

Babysitter says truth will come out during trial

A medical report on the case stated that doctors found his injuries to be consistent with the boy’s statements.

After gathering enough evidence to pursue the case, police arrested Chapman over the weekend. The woman was released after posting $15,000 bond.

A report via FOX35 cited Lt. Fred Jones saying the boy’s parents being ‘very familiar’ with Chapman and trusting her. Notice of the alleged crime came after the boy complaining to his parents that he was in a lot of pain and preceding to explain that Chapman had placed him inside the dryer earlier that day.

The babysitter has since denied the charges against her, saying the truth will come out during an upcoming trial.

Chapman faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated child abuse.

Not immediately clear is what allegedly led up to the woman attacking the child.