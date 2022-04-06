Amara Marluke PSU student shot dead by Keenan Harpole ex football player in domestic violence incident near school campus.

A 19-year-old Portland State University student was shot dead near campus, with a former football player at the school arrested in the woman’s murder.

Amara Marluke, a singer who was studying music at PSU was fatally shot at about 1 a.m, Monday morning, in what police say was a domestic violence situation near Southwest College Street and Sixth Avenue, The Oregonian reported.

Later Monday, Keenan Harpole, 20, an ex-running back for Portland State’s football squad, surrendered to Deschutes County authorities in connection to the deadly shooting, KOIN reported.

Harpole was charged with 2nd-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and domestic violence, the outlet reported, citing police.

Harpole is a Portland State freshman and a former running back on the university’s football team. He graduated from Bend’s Mountain View High School in 2020, according to his roster page for Portland State’s football team. The man’s relation to the victim wasn’t immediately described.

Had endured rough start

Marluke was remembered as a loyal family member and friend who has been active since at least high school in advocating for racial and social justice issues, according to family members.

‘To say that Amara was the light of our life, a beautiful and a caring soul would not begin to do her justice,’ Marluke’s father, Bradley Marluke, told The Oregonian in a statement.

‘Her dedication to her family and friends was unwavering and that she would fall victim to a senseless and violent death is unimaginable,’ the father said.

Amara Marluke and her sister were adopted by Bradley Marluke and his wife. Before the couple took custody of Amara when she was 9-years-old, the father said she endured a ‘rough’ start to life while growing up in the foster care system.

Marluke in a released statement was described by Portland State President Stephen Percy as a ‘vibrant member of our community.

‘My heart breaks for Amara’s family and for everyone who knew her,’ Percy stated.