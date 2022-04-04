: About author bio at bottom of article.

4 year old Georgia boy drowns at apartment pool during social occasion

4 year old Georgia boy drowns at Roswell apartment pool complex, Park 83 Apartments during social gathering with other families, Saturday night.

A 4-year-old boy died after drowning in a pool at a Roswell apartment complex Saturday, Georgia police confirmed.

Officers were called to the Park 83 Apartments around 8:30 p.m, Saturday, April, 2nd. The apartment complex is located in the 100 block of Calibre Creek Parkway.

A family member told responding police the child was pulled from the pool. The boy was unresponsive when officers arrived according to a Roswell Police Department Facebook release.

Officers attempted to render aid before the boy was transported. ‘The child was transported by AMR to a local hospital, but did not survive,’ Roswell Police said.

An investigation revealed that multiple families were at a social gathering at a clubhouse adjacent to the pool. At some point, the boy went missing.

Heartbreaking accident

Once it had been some time since they had last seen the boy, his ‘family went to look for him and found him inside of the pool, unresponsive,’ authorities added.

Police said, ‘at this time it appears to be a heartbreaking accident.’

Authorities have yet to release the child’s name.

In their statement, police emphasized the seriousness of accidental drowning, which is ‘a leading cause of unintentional death’ among children ages 14 and under.

‘The Roswell Police Department wants to remind our community that drownings can occur in mere seconds, and stress the importance of following best practices in drowning prevention,’ they wrote.