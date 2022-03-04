Tyler McMillion TN father indicted in the hot car death of 4 year old son, Bryson McMillion, after leaving the boy and his 2 year old brother unattended for extended period of time in sweltering heat.

A Tennessee father has been indicted over the hot car death of his four year old son last summer.

Madison County grand jury returned indictments on February 28 for Tyler Eugene McMillion on charges of first degree murder, aggravated child neglect, reckless homicide, child neglect and two counts of leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle, US Marshalls announced in a press release.

McMillion of Milan is accused of leaving his two children, ages four and two unattended for an extended period of time in his vehicle during sweltering heat in August 2021, resulting in the death of the 4-year-old.

An online obituary identified the child as Bryson Rae McMillion. A brief passage said Bryson was ‘loved and cherished by many people’ including his father, Tyler, his mother, Alicia McMillion, and his younger brother, Braxton McMillion.

On the same day the indictments were returned, deputy marshals and task force officers went to a residence in the 6000 block of Graball Drive in Milan and took McMillion into custody. McMillion is being held at the Madison County Jail.

The number of child hot car deaths for 2021 was 24 according to one compiled report. On average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle according to