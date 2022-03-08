Video released of person in interest in Daytona Beach couple stabbed to...

Terry and Brenda Aultman Daytona Beach married couple stabbed to death in random attack as authorities seek suspect with no known motive.

Update: Daytona Beach Police are looking for a man who was wearing a black cowboy hat as a “person of interest”.

A couple’s search for an idyllic beach life ends in tragedy … A Florida husband and wife cycling home along Daytona Beach were stabbed to death in a random attack over the weekend according to authorities.

Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, were found lying motionless with their throats slashed near the intersection of North Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard just before 2am on Sunday.

‘We found two people possibly dead. There’s blood everywhere,’ a 911 caller said.

The victims were discovered with multiple stab wounds and lacerations on their bodies, with the couple declared deceased at the scene according to Daytona Beach Police Dept.

The couple’s two bikes were found next to them. Terry and Brenda Aultman were on the way home after participating in Daytona Beach’s annual Bike Week festivities.

THREAD (1 OF 2): Can you tell us who this is? We’re looking for this man in connection to the murders of a married couple this past weekend. He is a person of interest.#DaytonaBeach #DaytonaStrong #DBPDStrong pic.twitter.com/3vtWj0a6F7 — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) March 8, 2022

V icious and gruesome incident

The victims had just left a bar on Main Street when they were killed.

‘This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years,’ Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters. ‘We can’t rule out that this may be totally random, but if it is totally random, the person responsible has to be deranged.’

Police do not believe the motive behind the double homicide was robbery.

The suspect remains still at large. Video released by Daytona Beach Police show a black man wearing a black cowboy hat, light pants and red gloves.

Residents in the typically quiet, historic neighborhood now fear for their safety.

‘My wife is not leaving the house by herself. I can tell you that right now,’ Donald Sears told Fox 35.

The Aultmans had just moved to Daytona Beach about six months ago to enjoy beach life according to family members.

Low income city that draws retirees from across the US

The couple are survived by Brenda’s grown daughter, who described her mother as her best friend, and her stepfather Terry as a wonderful man, reported WESH.

‘We will spare no expense and leave no stone unturned in order to solve this case,’ Chief Young said in a statement. ‘I assure you that our detectives are doing all they can to bring justice to the loved ones of these victims.’

Daytona Beach is a relatively low-income city of about 70,000 inhabitants, with median home values of $132,300, a poverty rate of 20.1 percent and about 21.6 percent of people with at least a bachelor’s degree.

According to recent data, the city has an annual crime rate of 5,194 incidents per 100,000 people, which is more than double the national crime rate of 2,489.

Daytona Beach ranks as one of the ‘best retirement destinations’ within the US according to a national report.

Daytona Beach’s annual Bike Week, dubbed the ‘world’s largest motorcycle event’ on its website, kicked off Friday and will last through March 13.