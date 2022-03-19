Shateasha Hicks Florida Burger King worker shoots customer who threw mayo at her. Claims self defense after argument at drive thru.

When your first impulse is to look for a gun … A Burger King employee in Florida is alleged to have shot a customer after they threw mayonnaise at her face.

Shateasha Hicks, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with discharging a firearm in public after the incident at the Miami Gardens fast-food restaurant.

Police said Hicks opened fire on a man following an argument at the drive-thru window.

A relative of Hicks told NBC 6 that the customer she shot had squirted or thrown mayonnaise in her face.

The customer drove off and parked in the Burger King lot, according to a witness.

Define self defense?

Hicks then allegedly went to her car, grabbed a gun and fired off five shots at the person’s vehicle as they drove away, according to an arrest report obtained by the outlet.

She got into her car and fled the scene, but was arrested after cops spotted her vehicle about a mile from her home.

A gun was found on the floorboard of Hicks’ car, and investigators recovered five bullet casings in the Burger King parking lot, according to the report.

Hicks walked out of Miami-Dade County jail on Friday evening after making her $1,000 bond.

It’s not clear if the customer, who hasn’t been tracked down by authorities, was injured in the shooting.

Hicks’ aunt claimed her niece was defending herself.

‘She was protecting herself. I don’t blame her. Everybody else might, but I don’t,’ she told Local10.

A witness who identified himself as Kevin told the outlet that he was purchasing a burger at the time of the shooting — and saw the victim ‘making faces’ at Hicks.

‘He was making faces at her through the car window, out here in the road, and that’s when he pulled in here and that just set her off,’ he said.

A Burger King spokesperson called the incident ‘unacceptable.’

‘We are horrified to learn of the events that unfolded at this location. This unacceptable behavior does not align with our brand values of safety and security,’ the spokesperson said. ‘Our franchisee is cooperating with local authorities. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we aren’t able to share additional details at this time.’