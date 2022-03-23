Miami Dade man sets man on fire during argument, leaves him to...

Sadrack Honorat Miami Dade Florida man sets another man on fire during argument, leaves him to die outside hardware parking lot.

A Florida man is alleged to have set another man on fire and then left him to die following a verbal altercation according to Miami Dade Police.

Sadrack Honorat, 31, was arrested on Monday following the alleged incident which investigators said happened on Sunday outside a parking lot at Doral Hardware Store.

According to an arrest report, witnesses told police they saw Honorat and another man arguing shortly after 11 a.m.. The dispute turned into a physical fight, the report says, then Honorat ‘doused the victim with an unknown liquid and lit him on fire.’

Police said the incident was also captured on surveillance cameras in the area, which showed the alleged suspect fleeing the scene on foot according to local10.com.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene at a parking lot near Milam Dairy Road and the Hialeah Expressway, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the department.

Suspect arrested close to the crime scene carrying flammable liquid

Investigators put out a description of the suspect, and a 911 call pointed officers to his location, still ‘wearing the same clothing.’

Police said at the time Honorat had a black drawstring bag on him that matched a bag from the surveillance video. Inside was an orange juice bottle that contained an unknown liquid. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tested the liquid and found it was flammable Miami CBS reported.

Honorat was arrested while panhandling about a mile away from the crime scene the Miami Herald reported.

Honorat has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Not immediately clear is the relation between the two men, if any, and what led them to arguing before the suspect turning to set the other man on fire.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.