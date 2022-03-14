Woman killed after jumping from Harlem overpass & fatally struck by driver

Woman killed after jumping from Harlem overpass and fatally struck by driver as police seek to interview driver who may or may not know they struck falling NYC 33 year old woman.

A 33-year-old woman was killed after she jumped off a highway overpass in Harlem and was struck by a passing SUV driver in Manhattan Sunday morning.

The un-named woman leaped from the 135th Street overpass onto Harlem River Drive around 10 a.m. and was hit by a white SUV that fled the scene north on the highway, police said.

When authorities arrived on scene they found her unconscious, unresponsive and had suffered trauma to her body. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene according to cops, the nypost reported.

Police were looking to talk to the vehicle’s driver. It is unclear if the driver was aware they struck the woman.

Video footage captured around the time of the crash shows traffic on the four lane parkway at a standstill as NYPD officials in hazmat suits and firemen spraying hoses worked to clean up the scene.

Woman killed after leaping from NYC overpass, being struck by car: police https://t.co/Bnb2Mi1GEg via @nypmetro — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) March 13, 2022

No known motive

It remained unclear why the woman jumped from the overpass and how she came to end up at the overpass before presumably seeking to taking her own life in a suicide.

Police are withholding the deceased woman’s identity pending family notification.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of over 160 crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 1-800-273-8255.

It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.