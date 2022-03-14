: About author bio at bottom of article.

Nika Nikoubin Las Vegas woman stabs date in revenge of Iranian military leader killed in US drone strike at Henderson hotel. Met victim on Plenty of Fish dating site.

A 21-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her date inside a Nevada hotel room in retaliation for the death of an Iranian military leader killed in a US drone strike in 2020, authorities said.

Nika Nikoubin, 21, upon her arrest was charged with attempted murder, two counts of battery and burglary of a business, KLAS-TV reported. She is being held on $60,000 bail.

Nikoubin and the man — whom she met on the dating website Plenty of Fish — lured her victim to the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino in Henderson, on March 5, with the ‘couple’ renting a room together, police in the city near Las Vegas said.

As the pair proceeded to become intimate, Nikoubin put a blindfold on the man before turning off the lights, KLAS reported.

Several minutes later, the man ‘felt a pain on the side of his neck,’ according to the outlet.

Wanted revenge

Police said she stabbed him in the neck ‘for revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020.’

The top general, who headed the expeditionary Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, had been responsible for the Islamic Republic’s foreign operations.

He gained prominence for advising Shiite paramilitary forces fighting ISIS in Iraq before it was defeated in 2017.

After the stabbing, the victim pushed Nikoubin off him, fled from the room and called 911, police said.

The identity of the victim was not publicly revealed. It remained unclear why Nikoubin chose to carry out the revenge attack on her date.

Nikoubin told a hotel employee that she had just stabbed a man, according to cops.

She told an investigator ‘she wanted revenge,’ saying she had listened to a song called ‘Grave Digger,’ which ‘gave her the motivation… to carry out her revenge.’

Remained held on $60K bail

Nikoubin told detectives she only wanted to hurt the man, not kill him, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

According her Facebook page, Nikoubin is a Las Vegas resident that previously worked as a front desk associate at Cycle Bar.

Her bio also said that she attended the University of California, Los Angeles, where was part of the university’s debate team.

A 2020 post from UCLA’s debate team listed Nikoubin as a third year student and said that 2020 was her first year as a JV coach.

On February 23 she checked in to Las Vegas, one of her final posts.

The woman remained held on $60,000 bail pending a court appearance on March 24.

Authorities said Nikoubin has no ties to the Las Vegas community.

The victim’s condition was unavailable.