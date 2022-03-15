Moises Plascencia Kraemer Middle School assistant principle in Orange County, California commits suicide on campus. No known reason as staff and students left shocked.

A California middle school assistant principal fatally shot himself in an apparent suicide on campus according to officials. No known reason was given for the educator taking their own life.

Moises Plascencia was found deceased at Kraemer Middle School in Placentia, Orange County early Monday, school officials said in a statement.

‘The incident took place in a private staff area and fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone,’ Principal Michael Young said.

Plascencia was discovered lifeless in a bathroom with a firearm nearby, Placentia police told NBC News. Investigators believe he fatally shot himself before any students were on campus and the majority of staffers arriving.

The Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District said that it would make counselors available to students, staff and families in the aftermath of Plascencia’s death according to Superintendent Jim Elsasser.

‘A father, husband, brother and friend to many at the school’

Of disconcert, Moises Plascencia took his own life on the same day that Kraemer Middle School had scheduled a suicide prevention assembly on campus FOX11 reported.

‘While we may never make sense of or understand why this occurred, we do know that turning to each other during this time for support is essential,’ Elsasser said in a statement.

Plascencia was a ‘father, husband, brother and friend’ to many at the school and the manner in which he died has devastated the entire campus, Elsasser said.

‘As the superintendent, I am struggling to find adequate words to convey the shock and heartbreak we are all feeling right now,’ he said. ‘Yet I know that we will find a way to come together as a community, care for one another, and get through this trauma together.’

Students were sent home following Plascencia’s suicide, Young said. Classes were set to resume Tuesday.

‘Words will never be able to express our true sorrow regarding this loss,’ Young said. ‘While we may never make sense of nor understand why this occurred, please know how deeply Mr. Plascencia cares for your students, their education, and all of Kraemer Middle School.’

No additional details were available Monday, district spokeswoman Alyssa Griffiths told the Los Angeles Times.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.