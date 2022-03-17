Lindsey Partridge boating accident: New Hampshire woman vacationing in Florida with her boyfriend is sent overboard by a freak wave and drowns. She had shared video of herself and her boyfriend only moments before.

A New Hampshire woman vacationing with her boyfriend on a boat in Florida shared video of the couple moments before a ‘rogue’ wave crashed against their boat causing the woman to go overboard and drown.

Lindsay Partridge, 22, was on a boat about 150 yards off Boca Raton Beach Club on Sunday when a wave struck the couple’s 23-foot vessel, her father Donald Partridge of Groton, Mass., told Boston 25.

The freak wave led to Lindsay being thrown overboard with her boyfriend, Jacob Smith, 24, attempting to manouever the boat to bring her back in.

Smith according to family members jumped in the water and retrieved Partridge and swam her back to shore.

Despite best efforts was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, Boca News Now reported.

She called her dad to say what a great time she was having. 15 minutes later she would be dead…

Just moments before falling in to the water, Partridge had shared a selfie video of herself wearing a yellow bikini at the helm of the 23-foot outboard boat with her boyfriend, Jacob Smith, 24, standing behind her flashing a broad smile behind shades onto Instagram.

Video shows the ‘unsuspecting’ couple soaking up the sun as the vessel skims across the water.

The couple was only 150 yards offshore just afternoon near the Boca Raton Beach Club when a 23-foot wave crashed over the boat, sweeping Partridge overboard. At the time there had been a small craft advisory in effect when the incident happened, according to Boca News Now.

Witnesses said that she was bleeding profusely when she was brought to shore and her family said that she hit her head before going into the water.

Only minutes before, Lindsey Partridge according to her dad had called her to say, ‘What a great time they were having.’

‘They were having fun and she was really excited and that was a 12 o’clock and at 12:15 she died,’ the bereaved father told Boston 25.

Donald Partridge said his daughter was ‘familiar’ with boats, but on the day of the ‘accident’, conditions had gotten out of hand he told Boston 25.

‘It wasn’t her first time. She was familiar with boats.’

‘Any boat smaller than 30 feet shouldn’t be out there and she rented a 23-foot boat,’ Donald Partridge told the Boston news station. ‘It’s not her first time. She’s familiar with boats, she knows boats a little bit, but they went out and a big wave hit him and I guess she was thrown from the boat.’

Partridge worked at a Toyota dealership in Nashua and had been recruited by Gucci in New York City to be a sales rep.

‘She worked really hard and was successful in everything she did,’ her dad Donald Partridge added. ‘She was fearless and definitely a spitfire. She made everyone feel loved.

‘She had such a full life, I mean she golfed and she hiked,’ Lindsay’s mom, Jessie Partridge, told Boston 25.

‘She was my best friend,’ her sister Chelsea said.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family during this time. As of Thursday morning, just on $23K had been raised.