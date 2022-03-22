Linda Frickey NOLA woman carjacking: 73 year old grandmother has arm severed and is killed in carjacking at hands of four teenagers with prior records.

A 73-year-old New Orleans grandmother has died in a carjacking gone wrong after a group of teenage attackers dragged her down the street for nearly a block as she pleaded with them to let her go.

Linda Frickey, 73, was dragged down North Scott Street in Mid City, New Orleans after four teenage carjackers stole her car and trapped the grandmother outside her vehicle with her arm stuck in the seatbelt around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The episode according to WDSU occurred as Frickey was leaving her job at a nearby insurance company.

Witnesses described the victim having one of her arms ripped off during the incident along with her clothes dragged off upon the 73 year old getting stuck in the car’s seat belt.

‘The lady was trying to put something in her vehicle, the guy jumped in and kicked her out and she got caught in the wheel well,’ a witness told WWL-TV. ‘I heard screaming, like: “You’re-about-to-die screaming” screaming.’

‘The indignity she had suffered…’

‘It was dragging a lady by the seatbelt outside the car. The door had closed on the seatbelt, and she was stuck in it…I got out of my vehicle screaming: “Please stop,” other neighbors were also screaming,’ another witness Todd Ecker told Fox 8.

Locals said the teens did momentarily stop the vehicle to open the door to kick her out, but failed to make sure she safely exited the vehicle.

A neighbor in the area Leanne Mascar said she ran inside to grab a sheet to cover Frickey after running to help the older woman once she was left in the street.

‘As soon as I saw her, I screamed. I just started running for her I thought if I could somehow, I don’t know what I could do, but I thought if I could dislodge her from this car…when I looked down her body was already there, and her arm was…It’s just not something you expect to see,’ Mascar told Fox 8.

‘She was laying there naked, and I thought the indignity she just suffered it was already too much,’ Mascar told Fox 8.

Mascar’s husband Mark sat next to Frickey as she ‘faded away’ and ‘prayed’ for the ambulance to arrive soon.

‘I wasn’t, I was angry, I was telling her to hang in there because every time I heard a siren I was hoping and praying it was the ambulance. I kept telling her to hang in there, breathing, her eyes were moving. I’ve never seen something so horrific,’ husband, Mark Mascar told Fox 8.

‘She would’ve gave them the car…’

Linda Frickey’s SUV was recovered 13 blocks away with police releasing surveillance footage of the four suspects walking and neighbors described them as being ‘teenagers.’

Frickey was a compassionate and generous spirit who abhorred violence, family members said.

Responded the victim’s 57 year old sister in law, Kathy Richard: ‘She’d help anyone off the street. She would’ve gave them the car, if they had just given her the chance to step away.’

‘She would have called the insurance company and the police, but she wouldn’t have fought for the car.’

‘It’s just so senseless. Linda did not deserve this. Nobody deserves this.’

The NOPD announced on Tuesday morning that all four suspects had been arrested and faced murder charges. NOPD identified the suspects as a 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 15-year-olds female – all who had prior arrests, NOLA reported.

So far this year there have been 128 motor vehicle thefts in New Orleans, 46 aggravated assaults, and 226 thefts. Theft is up from the 166 in the same time period last year, while motor vehicle theft and assaults were slightly down from the 140 and 53 respective cases. Since the beginning of 2022, there have been at least 90 carjackings in New Orleans Nola reported.