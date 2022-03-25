South Carolina woman loses both arms after 3 dogs attack her during...

Kyleen Waltman South Carolina woman loses both arms after 3 dogs attack her during morning walk. Dog owner Justin Minor charged with violations.

A South Carolina woman had both arms amputated after three dogs ‘viciously’ attacked her as she took a walk on Monday morning, according to reports.

Kyleen Waltman, 38, had just left a friend’s house as she made her way to her mother’s house when the attack happened in Abbeville.

Witnesses reportedly told deputies with Abbeville County police that they saw three dogs attacking Waltman who attempted to fend the animals off but to no avail.

A man found Waltman in a ditch during the mauling, according to WYFF.

Deputies said the man was able to scare the dogs away and to stop them from mauling her further after firing a gun into the air.

Dog owner charged with violations

The attack according left the 38 year old with egregious injuries.

‘They pretty much ripped all the meat from her arms, and she has a hole in the back of her head. She has lost her colon. She’s lost both of her arms. She’s going to have to lose her esophagus, and they did save her legs,’ Waltman’s friend, Tayna Glimer told WSPA.

Waltman’s sister Shenna Green said Waltman is a mother of three and recently became a grandmother.

‘She just found out she’s a grandma, and she can’t even hold the grandbaby,‘ Green told WTOC. ‘That’s going to be devastating.’

The dogs’ owner, Justin Minor, appeared in court on Thursday, accused of owning animals that injure a human, having a dangerous animal unrestrained beyond premises and a rabies control chapter violation.

Minor’s bond was set at $15,000. He is due back in court in May.

Animal control took possession of Minor’s dogs — described as two pit bulls and a mixed breed. Deputies said the dogs were not current with their rabies shots.