Katie Meyer suicide death: Stanford soccer goalie killed self hours after speaking with parents. Parents said there was no sign anything was wrong. Had complained of pain days after knee surgery.

Stanford student and soccer goalie Katie Meyer’s death has been ruled self-inflicted, the result of suicide according to a California Medical Examiner Officer.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner found no indication of foul play, according to a released statement on Thursday. The manner of death was not publicly released.

Meyer, 22, was found dead in an on-campus residence on Tuesday, just days after complaining of knee pain from her February 1 knee surgery.

A senior from Burbank, Calif., Meyer majored in international relations and minored in history.

In a video explaining a typical Friday in the life of a Stanford soccer goalie, Katie Meyer said she took practice easy that morning ‘because my knee is very swollen.’

The parents of Stanford University soccer star Katie Meyer are speaking out about her death by suicide with the hopes of helping other families. @stephgosk reports. https://t.co/hXTTpM7RWS pic.twitter.com/sPJReGPSD3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 4, 2022

Katie’s parents spoke to her hours before her death and said there was no indication anything was wrong

She had previously posted on February 1 that she was undergoing surgery on her right knee, sharing videos of her scrolling through TikTok beforehand and telling her thousands of followers that when she came out of surgery the nurses were laughing and said she ‘was the most fun patient coming off of anesthesia ever.’

‘Apparently I was p*ssed that my anesthesiologist left because I wanted to tell him he was the man #funtimes,’ she captioned the video.

Her parents, Steve and Gina Meyer during a Today show appearance Friday morning said they had spoken to Katiel literally hours before her suicide death.

‘She was excited, she had a lot on her plate and was looking forward to the next rounds,’ Katie’s mother said.

‘The last couple of days are like a parents worse nightmare. You just don’t wake up from it. It’s just horrific,’ Gina Meyer said as husband Steve Meyer comforted the bereaved woman.

Stanford officials confirmed Meyer’s death in a statement on Wednesday, writing: ‘We will grieve this loss together, and will be here for each other.’

Meyer captained the Cardinal and catapulted to fame after making two crucial saves in penalties to beat North Carolina and help Stanford capture the 2019 NCAA women’s soccer championship.

Over the course of her four years at Stanford, Meyer had twice been the women’s soccer team captain and had twice made it to the Pacific-12 Conference’s honor roll, according to Mercury News.

In total, Meyer played in 50 games across three seasons, producing 20 shutouts and winning 34 matches while only allowing 35 goals.

‘There are no words,’ Katie’s sister, Samantha, wrote Wednesday in an Instagram post. ‘Thank you for all the kindness extended to my family. I’m not ready to post anything big yet. We are broken hearted and love Kat so much.’

A GoFundMe account for the Meyer family raised $141,000 as of Friday morning.