Katie Meyer Stanford soccer player found dead: cause of death not known.

Katie Meyer Stanford soccer player found dead on campus: cause of death not provided as the school lauds the 22 year old who was a star player.

Stanford school officials on Wednesday announced that the goalkeeper and the captain of the women’s soccer team had died.

Katie Meyer, 22, a senior and the soccer team captain, was found dead at a campus residence. Her cause of death was not provided.

Meyer was studying international relations and history at the time of her death.

Meyer was best known for making two key saves in a penalty shootout to help Stanford win the national championship in 2019.

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Meyer made Stanford Athletics history, allowing only four goals in the season, tying for the fewest ever within the women’s soccer program. In 2020, participating in just her second full season with the team, Meyer was named team captain and started all 14 matches in goal the Stanford Daily reported.

Star goal keeper lauded

‘Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general,’ Stanford said in a statement according to the nypost.

The university in a statement said it had resources available for those affected by Meyer’s death and encouraged people to check in on those around them.

‘There are no words to express the deep sadness we feel about Katie Meyer’s passing,’ Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir said in a statement. ‘Katie was an outstanding student-athlete and a beloved, passionate leader here at Stanford. Our entire athletics community is heartbroken and Katie will be deeply missed.’

Meyer attended high school in Newbury Park, California.

Meyer is survived by her parents, Steven and Gina Meyer, and her two sisters Samantha and Siena.