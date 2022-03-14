Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez Banesco billionaire son killed by boat propeller trying to rescue fiancee Andrea Montero after falling off boat.

Tragedy. The son of a billionaire banker was killed by a boat propeller while trying to save his fiancée who fell into waters during a Florida Keys fishing competition.

Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez — the 31-year-old son of Venezuela-based Banesco president Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez — died Saturday afternoon after jumping into waters about six miles off north Key Largo as he and fiancée Andrea Montero, 30, tried catching sailfish from their 60-foot boat, the Miami Herald reported.

Escotet Alviarez dove into the water to try to save Montero when she fell overboard, only to ‘immediately’ hit the vessel’s propeller and die from his injuries, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report.

The pair were taking part in a fishing tournament organized by the Ocean Reef Club, an exclusive gated community in north Key Largo.

Escotet Alviarez was the youngest of Escotet Rodriguez’s sons, El Nacional reported.

Nos levantamos con la triste noticia del fallecimiento de Juan Carlos Escotet Alviárez, quien muere en un acto de valentía al tratar de recatar a su prometida Andrea. Conocíamos a ambos jóvenes. Contaba con 32 años y se casaba el venidero mes de noviembre. pic.twitter.com/ApyhgozF7L — Magazine Español (@magazinero) March 13, 2022

Couple were set to marry in November

The University of Miami graduate served as the director of the Miami-based Banesco USA and also had ‘vast experience’ in real estate development throughout the Miami area, according to the company’s website.

Online tributes honoring Escotet Alviarez were posted over the weekend. The billionaire banker son was reportedly set to marry Montero in November. The son will be buried in Miami.

Montero, meanwhile, managed to get out of the water ‘without consequences,’ according to an Instagram post.