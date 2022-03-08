: About author bio at bottom of article.

Johana Suarez Miami Florida woman runs over and kills boyfriend Henry Hernandez after argument along Mobile County I-10. Couple were on cross country trip.

It was supposed to be a cross country trip with the couple bonding…

A Miami woman has been accused of intentionally running over and killing her boyfriend along Florida‘s Interstate 10 in Mobile County according to a report.

Henry Hernandez, 48, was walking east on I-10 around 5 a.m. Sunday when he was hit by a car driven by his girlfriend, Johana Suarez, 37, according to investigators.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 10 the couple were on a cross country trip, traveling from Miami to California and spending the night in Mississippi.

Early Sunday morning, the two hit the road again, only to mistakenly drive in the wrong direction, heading east on 1-10.

Driving at 60 mph

After an argument, MCSO said Hernandez got out of the couple’s Chevrolet vehicle with his belongings. Suarez began to drive away, only to turn around, driving west in the eastbound lane and striking the man head-on. Hernandez died instantly.

At the time of the incident, investigators said Suarez was travelling at 60 mph.

MCSO said a passing car dialed 911. All airbags in the car were deployed, and Suarez was still at the scene when deputies arrived.

Suarez is charged with murder. According to MCSO, she sustained no injuries and is being held without bond.

The pair had been dating for six months.