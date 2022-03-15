Gretta Vedler Russian model found dead inside suitcase: jealous boyfriend Dimitry Korovin confesses to strangling woman. Had been outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin.

A Russian model declared missing more than a year ago was found dead inside a suitcase on Sunday. Investigators cited the woman’s ‘jealous’ boyfriend as the culprit despite the woman previously calling Vladimir Putin a psychopath on social media.

Gretta Vedler, 23, according to Russian investigators denied the woman’s death was related to her political views, instead citing the woman’s ‘jealous’ boyfriend as to the cause of her death.

Local reports cited Dimitry Korovin, 23, confessing to strangling the model to death following an argument over money in Moscow.

Korovin told interrogators that he slept in a hotel room for three nights with her corpse which he later put in a newly-bought suitcase. He then drove her body 300 kilometers to the Lipetsk area, where he left it for more than a year in the trunk of a vehicle.

Of note, the boyfriend continued posting pictures and messages on the model’s Instagram account, to make her friends and family believe that she was still alive, he told detectives.

Girlfriend previously complained about boyfriend

However, Evgeniy Foster, Vedler’s close friend and blogger in Kharkiv, Ukraine, became suspicious and contacted a friend in Moscow and urged them to register a missing person report. This trigerred a search that eventually led to the discovery of her body. Vedler’s body had been in the suitcase for more than a year. Korovin’s confession video was released by Russia’s Investigative Committee. In the video, Korovin also demonstrates how he killed the model according to The Mirror.

Prior to her death, the model complained about beatings at the hands of her boyfriend according to Russia’s Starhit magazine.

‘I almost suffocated. I’m really telling you, he choked me! He strangled me in the hotel, then in the car. He does not leave a beating, he just strangles. We fight all the time. Literally every day! Because he can’t pay for something, then he asks me to buy him vodka. He has some mental problems,’ the girl shared with a friend according to the Russian magazine.

Nevertheless intrigue remained as to Vedler’s vocal political views and activism.

Calls Putin a psychopath

In January 2021, a month before she was killed, Vedler had expressed concern over Putin’s crackdown on protests in Russia. ‘Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of humiliation in childhood, he could not stand up for himself due to his [slight] physical form, it is not surprising that he left after law school and joined the KGB,’ she wrote according to the dailymail.

‘Such people are timid and fearful from childhood, afraid of noise and darkness, strangers, so traits such as caution, restraint, and lack of communication are developed early in their character. I can only assume, in my opinion, a clear psychopathy or sociopathy is seen in him.

‘For psychopaths, it is important to constantly experience a sense of fullness and sharpness of life, so they love risk, intense experiences, intense communication, intense activity — an intense and dynamic life. Maybe he really wants to enhance the integrity of Russia and sincerely wishes the good for the Russians.

‘But can he really do anything? I think you know the answer to this question yourself,’ she had posted.