Gary Cabana MoMa stabbing suspect arrested at Philadelphia Greyhound bus terminal. Had claimed in social media posts he had been set up. History of mental illness and violent episodes.

A 60 year old homeless man on the run after allegedly stabbing two MoMA workers after being refused entry into the museum over the weekend was arrested in Philadelphia, Tuesday morning according to reports.

Gary Cabana, 60, was picked up at Philadelphia’s Greyhound bus terminal sleeping on a bench early Tuesday morning, Philadelphia Police told NBC 10.

Cops have been hunting for the fugitive, ever since Saturday afternoon’s shocking assault which was caught on video (see below). Also looking for the fugitive were Philadelphia authorities, in connection to a Monday motel arson, Cabana is accused of having started at the outlet he had been staying according to 6ABC.

Video taken from inside the MoMA shows the moment Cabana jumping on the reception desk and confronting several workers before stabbing a male and female employee in the collar bone, back and neck respectively. Despite efforts to restrain the man, Cabana managed to flee the museum onto snow plowed Manhattan streets.

The victims, both aged 24, were rushed to Bellevue Hospital and were expected to survive.

He fled to Philly, now in custody: the man accused of stabbing 2 @MuseumModernArt MOMA workers in NYC was arrested overnight in Philadelphia. Police say Gary Cabana, 60, set fire to his Best Western hotel room in Center City, arrested at the Greyhound bus stop @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/rCx3regSxV — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) March 15, 2022

Rambling social media posts and prior violent outbursts

Cabana had sought access to the museum to see a film but was denied because his membership had been revoked a day earlier for repeat disturbances, John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, said at a press conference Saturday evening.

Miller also said a letter informing Cabana that his membership had ended was sent out Friday.

Cabana in the days after the attack took to social media in a series of rambling posts denying he’d misbehaved prior to losing his membership. He also tried to minimize the attack, saying it was a ‘poke poke poke wake-up call’ along with accusing staff of framing him.

During his cat and mouse game interaction with authorities on his Instagram page, Cabana stated he was bipolar.

The suspect’s last known address was a nonprofit residence for people experiencing issues such as homelessness and mental illness.

Cabana has a history of violent outbursts, police said. He apparently lost his job as an usher at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre last year FOX5NY reported.

A police source said Cabana later punched a manager who escorted him out when he showed up to see a performance. The source also said an aggravated harassment complaint was filed against Cabana for sending a series of threatening emails starting last November to a female union representative after losing his job.

Philadelphia authorities said at the time of his Tuesday morning arrest, Cabana was cooperative. He is likely to face arson charges for the blaze at a Center City location of Best Western Monday afternoon, and could face extradition to New York City as well.