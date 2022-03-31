David McMichael New Boston Texas father stored son’s remains in kitchen since 2018. Remains are sent for autopsy as cause of death is not given.

A Texas father was arrested after police found human remains in his kitchen — which he said were those of his son who died in 2018, authorities said.

The macabre discovery was made after New Boston Police Department were prompted by concerned citizen to conduct a welfare check at the New Boston home of David McMichael, 67, police said in a press release.

When officers arrived at the man’s home on Tuesday, they asked the man if he knew why they were there.

‘Mr. McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen,’ police said. The father identified the remains as his son who died in May 2018.

Police said the remains were ‘possibly’ those of Jason McMichael, with an autopsy set to confirm whether the remains were in fact those of the man’s son.

Autopsy scheduled

Authorities declined to publicly divulge the son’s age nor the supposed cause of his death.

New Boston Texas police also declined to disclose who requested the welfare check.

The father was jailed and charged with abuse of a corpse, and the body was released to Mid-South Transport and taken to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification, KSLA reported.

Not immediately clear is why the father stored the remains in the kitchen.

New Boston is roughly 20 miles west of Texarkana.