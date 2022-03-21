Marietta man gets 25 years for killing dad after told to get...

A Georgia man has been sentenced to 25 years jail after killing his father ‘execution’ style after being told to get a job or move out according to reports.

Daniel Walden Attaway of Cobb County pleaded guilty but mentally ill on Wednesday, March 16, to one count of malice murder, the Marietta Daily Journal reported. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 25 years of probation.

Attaway’s sentence includes required mental health supervision for all 50 years, officials said, according to AJC.

‘This is such a tragic case,’ Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul Camarillo said in a statement, according to 11Alive. ‘This family was irrevocably changed by Attaway’s actions. Hopefully, the healing process can now begin for this family.’

Officials say Attaway shot his father, 59-year-old Douglas Attaway, ‘execution-style’ in the basement of the family’s home in Marietta, which is about 20 miles outside of Atlanta, in September 2018, The AJC reported.

Son confesses to killing father after ultimatum

The son according to police first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot execution-style his father between the eyes, AJC reported citing Marietta police.

The shooting occurred after Douglas Attaway reportedly told his son to get a job, or move out of the family home he was living at.

On Sept. 29, 2018, Daniel Attaway, who was 24 at the time, called 911 to report that someone had shot and killed his father in December 2018, and Marietta police began investigating.

‘Somebody has entered my house when I was away and they shot my father. He is dead,’ the son told dispatchers, according to the 911 call obtained by 11Alive. But officials said he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father, 11Alive reported.

A gun that detectives said was the murder weapon was found in the woods near the family’s home, and officials said they found ‘evidence of gunshot residue’ on Daniel Attaway’s clothes, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.

Daniel Attaway was arrested Oct. 1, 2018. He was originally ruled mentally incompetent but was later determined to be fit to stand trial, the AJC reported.