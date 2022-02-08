California woman missing 10 days after heading to gym only to never...

Sara Celeste Otero missing: Oceanside, California woman heading to the gym never makes it and has seemingly vanished with no trace ten days later. Planned getaway?

A 28-year-old California woman with a history of substance abuse and depression remains missing more than ten days after telling her step-father she was heading off to the gym — only to never arrive at the health facility.

Sara Celeste Otero was last seen on Jan. 28 at around 8:40 a.m. at the 1200 block of Aldernay Court, in Oceanside, about 40 miles north of San Diego, according to local police.

Her phone has been off since 10 a.m. that morning, relatives told foxnews.

Her concerned family are now appealing to the public in the hope of relocating Otero who has seemingly vanished.

‘We’ve got very little details,’ Otero’s step-brother, Ryan Bear told the outlet. ‘And that’s the entire reason that we’re trying to ask the public for any and all information at this point, because we don’t know anything.’

Planned getaway?

Also of disconcert, a friend Otero said she was supposedly meeting at the gym that morning had no idea about their plans according to Bear. Suggesting that Otero may have planned her own getaway.

After never arrived at the gym and later failing to show up for her work later that day, the missing woman’s family became concerned, saying that Sara’s actions were completely out of character.

‘She had never missed a day of work,’ Ryan Bear told Fox.

Otero’s boyfriend has expressed being just as shaken as the rest of the family.

‘He’s in just as much shock as we all are,’ Bear said.

According to Otero’s step sister, Sara had only been dating for a short time and had ‘been going through some stuff,’ she said, but she did not suspect foul play.

‘He’s pretty devastated,’ the stepsister going by Chelsea said of the boyfriend.

Struggling with depression and previous substance abuse

Adding, ‘She’s grappling with a lot, she shared that she was feeling depressed…it’s affected their relationship.’

With concerns that Otero may have sought to escape her circumstances, Chelsea harbored concerns that Chelsea may have harmed herself.

In addition to grappling with depression, Otero had struggled with substance abuse in the past but has been clean for two years, according to her siblings.

Bear said his whole family grew up ‘very outdoorsy’ and that his step-sister often spent time in nature.

She had sometimes been reclusive, but cutting off communication with her family for any length of time is not normal, Bear said.

‘To be missing for a few days and not answering family, that’s just never happened before,’ Bear told foxnews. ‘You’re loved. You’re cared for. Your family just wants to know that you’re safe and sound.’

MISSING: Family, friends and law enforcement are searching for 28-year-old Sara “Celeste” Otero who disappeared a week ago and could be at risk in Oceanside. If anyone has information, contact OPD at (760) 435-4900 or call 9-1-1. @StevePuterski https://t.co/8q4hhlgv8U — The Coast News Group (@coastnewsgroup) February 4, 2022

Mystery whereabouts

Otero according to an Oceanside Police Dept. Facebook post is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has blue eyes, long brown hair and several tattoos. One shows a flower on her arm, another says ‘It’s in our nature’ on her right bicep and she has ‘Winnie the Pooh’ on her ankle.

She wears glasses and was last seen in a green military-style jacket with bronze pants.

Police said she may be traveling in a charcoal gray Subaru Outback with California license plate 7GAB955.

Family say Chelsea has ties to Boise, Idaho, where she lived until 2019, along with having enjoyed spending time at Joshua Tree and in Costa Rica.

Bear said the family has no information about anywhere specific to search.

Anyone with information on Otero’s whereabouts is asked to call Oceanside police at (760) 435-4900.