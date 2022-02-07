Paul Albinagorta and Natalia Pascual Long Island parents arrested leaving baby alone in car while shopping at Islip Target amid freezing temperatures.

Probably not the parents of the year…. A Long Island, New York, couple have been accused of leaving their 13 month old baby in the car alone while they shopped at Target during below-freezing tempertures over the weekend.

Paul Albinagorta, 34, and Natalia Pascual, 22, of Central Islip, were arrested outside a Target store in Bayshore, Islip on Sunday after a witness called 911 to report an unattended baby inside a vehicle in the parking lot, Sunday afternoon, 4.20pm. The car had been turned off, with temperatures in the 20’s. The infant did not appear to be in any distress, the nypost reported.

While Suffolk County Police officers were at the scene, the parents returned to their vehicle from the store. It is not known if they provided any explanation for why the child was left alone in the car. Both suspects were taken into custody and upon their arrest were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital for monitoring and has since been released into the custody of a family member. Authorities notified Child Protective Services about the incident News 12 reported.

It remained unclear what led to the parents leaving the 13 month old infant unattended.

The dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles

Albinagorta and Pascual were arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, and are due back in court on February 16, police said.

Leaving children unattended inside vehicles can prove to be fatal especially in incidents involving a hot car during summer months with soaring temperatures.