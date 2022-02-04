Nickalas Kedrowitz Indiana teen sentenced 100 years prison in the smothering deaths of his toddler siblings who he sought to rid of Satan and Hell.

An Indiana teen was sentenced Tuesday to a hundred years jail for smothering his toddler siblings to death in separate incidents in a bid to rid them of Satan and Hell.

Nickalas Kedrowitz was 13 years old when he suffocated 2 year old half-sister Desiree McCartney in May 2017. He would strike again after the suffocated body of his baby stepbrother Nathaniel Ritz, barely one years old, was found at the family residence some two months later.

The children’s murders stumped authorities. It wasn’t until the children’s mother told investigators that her teen son had previously mutilated a kitten that Kedrowitz was put on law enforcement radars.

The boy who was assuaged to have behave bizarrely and having a bad temper was soon arrested as a suspect, only to confess in August of 2018 of the double murders in a bid to ‘free his siblings from hell.’

The defense maintained that defendant Nickalas Kedrowitz, 17, lived with an untreated mental illness and deserved a favorable sentence, but Judge Ryan King determined that the convicted teenager showed no remorse WXIX reported.

Teen brother had two months to think about committing murders

In justifying the 100 years sentence, Ripley County Prosecutor Richard Hertel emphasized the length of time between the two murders.

‘This wasn’t some sort of heat of passion, one killing and then minutes or hours or even days later, we’re talking months here, so we think that the consecutive part of the sentence was warranted and appropriate in this circumstance,’ Hertel said during a press meeting following the sentencing.

During a psychological evaluation, Kedrowitz spoke of ‘freeing his siblings from Satan and Hell,’ WKRC reported. Later, he allegedly told cops he’d used a towel and blanket to smother the children to ‘set them free from this hell.’