Michael Shott Langham Creek HS teacher chased and attacked by four middle school students after attempting to discipline teens.

Four Texas middle school students have been arrested after circulating video showed them chasing and attacking a physics teacher, leading to the educator suffering a broken arm during the assault.

Michael Shott, a physics teacher and baseball coach at Langham Creek HS was pursued by the four middle schoolers during baseball practise on Thursday.

Cellphone footage of the incident (see below) showed Shott running through the school parking lot, attempting to evade several pursuing students while other students proceed to film the ensuing incident.

At one point, the attackers catch up and force the coach to the ground, before he gets up and runs out into an area of the parking lot away from them.

The attack led to Shott incurring a broken arm according to the teacher’s mother.

‘He’s doing fine. He’s at home. He has a broken arm, but the kids said that he’s doing what he’s always done and he’s fine,’ Peggy Shott, told KTRK.

‘The reason it happened to him was because he was doing his job. He stopped the kids. Well, there was only one kid at first. The reason the others came back is because they didn’t like him stopping them.’

Social media commentators claim the coach was jumped because he told the students they couldn’t ride dirt bikes or ATVs on school grounds, KABB reported.

Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District confirmed that the school received threats of further violence via social media, prompting the deployment of security officers at the school.

‘Our campuses must be the safest places in our community for students, staff and visitors,’ school officials said in a statement Friday. ‘We will not tolerate anyone compromising the safe environment of our campuses, and will address violations to the greatest extent possible.’

The four students involved in the attack remained in custody and will be disciplined according to the code of conduct, district officials said in a letter to parents.

It’s unclear if the juveniles will face charges for the attack.