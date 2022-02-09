Miami Lakes father kills children, 12 & 9 then self in murder suicide. Kids mom is spared as she witnesses slaying of her children at the hands of their father.

A Florida man fatally shot two of his children before turning the gun on himself during a domestic dispute at a Miami residence in an apparent murder suicide.

The man killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son around 9:30 p.m. outside their Miami Lakes apartment complex, according to WSVN.

The un-named dad spared his wife, who was home during the incident, with witnesses coming across the mother hysterically crying outside the family home.

Miami-Dade police Chief Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez tweeted about the ‘senseless’ killings and offered condolences to the family.

Officials have not released the names of the three people who died at this time as an investigation continues.

No known motives for the murder suicide were immediately known.

#Update Magda Peña told me she gave the 9 yr old boy chest compressions after his dad shot him in Miami Lakes, but it was too late https://t.co/nJWCUHeMUf pic.twitter.com/mrhhH0ArMF — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) February 9, 2022