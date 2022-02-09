Home Scandal and Gossip Florida dad kills kids, 12 & 9 then self in murder suicide

Florida dad kills kids, 12 & 9 then self in murder suicide

-
Miami Lakes father kills children, 12 & 9 then self in murder suicide. Kids mom is spared as she witnesses slaying of her children at the hands of their father. 

A Florida man fatally shot two of his children before turning the gun on himself during a domestic dispute at a Miami residence in an apparent murder suicide

The man killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son around 9:30 p.m. outside their Miami Lakes apartment complex, according to WSVN.

The un-named dad spared his wife, who was home during the incident, with witnesses coming across the mother hysterically crying outside the family home.  

Miami-Dade police Chief Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez tweeted about the ‘senseless’ killings and offered condolences to the family.

Officials have not released the names of the three people who died at this time as an investigation continues.

No known motives for the murder suicide were immediately known.

