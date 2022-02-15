Christina Spicuzza missing Pittsburgh Uber driver & mother of 4 found shot dead in the head. Woman’s death considered a homicide with no suspects named or arrests made.

Who killed her and why? A missing Pennsylvania Uber driver has been found dead 3 days after the mother of four seemingly vanished after dropping off various fares, Thursday night.

Christina ‘Christi’ Marto Spicuzza, 38, of Turtle Creek, Pittsburgh, who was reported missing by family after failing to return from work on February 10, was found deceased in Allegheny County on Saturday.

According to an Allegheny County police release, the mom of four was found with a single gunshot wound to the head in a wooded area off of Rosecrest Drive.

Of note, Christina Spicuzza’s vehicle was found several hours before her body was discovered by police in the 500 block of Fourth Street in Pitcairn.

The woman’s mysterious death was being investigated by Monroeville police with the assistance of the County police homicide unit, according to the Daily Voice.

Safety of Uber drivers thrown into question

Spicuzza’s purse was still in her car and an Uber camera inside was missing according to the Sun.

‘We never thought that we would ever hear anything about a body being dumped in the (woods) there,’ said Ruth Rather, who works at a group home across from where police discovered Spicuzza’s body according to the Sun. ‘We were flabbergasted, we were shocked.’

An Uber spokesperson said they are deeply committed to the safety of drivers and the procedures in place.

‘Our thoughts are with Christi’s family and friends during this difficult time. Uber’s 24/7 public safety team has been assisting police in the investigation,’ Uber’s statement said according to KDKA.

No suspect(s) named, no arrests

A GoFundMe fundraiser for her funeral costs and remaining family members described her as being the main breadwinner for a family of six, which consisted of her partner, Brandon Marto and their four children.

Spicuzza previously worked as a Customer Service Representative at Dollar Bank, an Amazon Warehouse, and a CVS before becoming an Uber driver, according to her social media profiles. She studied Polysomnography at Center Pointe School of Sleep Medicine as well as studying Business at the Community College of Allegheny County and was a 2001 graduate of Gateway Senior high school, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She described herself as ‘an extrovert. I love helping people. I am a team player and I love helping other people learn too. As a mother of 4, my multitasking skills are very excellent as well as my time management skills. I enjoy a challenge. I like the feeling I get when I finish a difficult task. Organization is important to me,’ in part according to her LinkedIn about section which was last updated in 2020.

The official release of Spicuzza’s cause and manner of death will be provided by the county medical examiner. Police have not released any information regarding a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.