Larvell Huddleston shoots Arieuna Reed in Brown Deer murder suicide Facebook Live telecast. Former couple were embroiled in dispute over 2 year old son.

A Wisconsin man aspiring to be a rapper allegedly killed the mother of his 2-year-old son and a man over the weekend in a suspected double murder-suicide outside a Brown Deer apartment complex. The unfolding episode was televised in part on Facebook Live.

Arieuna Reed, 23, and a 31-year-old man were fatally shot outside the Park Plaza apartments. Larvell Huddleston, 26, was identified as the gunman according to Heavy who cited Brown Deer police source.

Huddleston, who filmed the unfolding episode on Facebook Live (since removed) shot himself after exchanging gunfire with police from a second-floor balcony at the apartment complex according to WITI.

Police believe the incident was a domestic dispute, while declining to officially say how the suspect and the victims’ were connected.

After allegedly killing Reed, Huddleston also going by his rapper handle, Velle Vell, reportedly called Reed’s parents and streamed on Facebook Live (see video at bottom of page). Of note, the couple’s 2-year-old son was in the apartment at the time but was unharmed.

‘My husband and I got a phone call around 10 in the morning and it was him saying ‘It’s over, come get Egypt now,” Reed’s mother told WISN.

Reed’s mother said her daughter finished soccer practice with her 2-year-old son and was dropping him off at Huddleston’s home when the fatal shooting occurred. Reed and Huddleston reportedly broke up but were co-parenting at the time.

Eric Lewis, 36, a surviving shooting victim, was wounded near his ankle after hearing gunshots from his first-floor apartment. Lewis told WISN that he saw the gunman shoot at three cars — wounding the 31-year-old victim in the stomach as he and another woman tried to get a wounded Reed into their car.

Lewis reportedly then witnessed Reed crawling towards the apartments when the gunman reloaded his gun, walked toward her, and emptied his clip at point-blank range, killing the woman.

Brown Deer police said they believe Lewis was trying to intervene when he was shot in the leg according to WTMJ. The outlet reported the suspect shooting Lewis from the balcony when Lewis checked on the wounded man, who died at the scene.

The identity of the 31 year old man had yet to be disclosed.

During the Facebook Live broadcast, Huddleston is overheard telling police to get his son as he is going to kill himself. He is also seen turning on the television for his son and getting food for him while suggesting that mental health issues influenced his actions.

Suspect pans camera over clothes he wants to be buried after shooting self dead

‘Be mindful of what these n***as are going through,’ the unhinged gunman says during the seven-minute broadcast.

But there was more to follow.

At some point during the FB Live telecast, Huddleston also shows the outfit he wants ‘to get buried in’ and prays before the livestream abruptly ends.

Brown Deer police reportedly did not open fire during Saturday’s incident, despite Huddleston allegedly shooting at them from a balcony. The police chief said no officers were hurt.

Huddleston had a pending weapon possession charge from October 2020. His July 2021 trial was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation are investigating Saturday’s shooting.